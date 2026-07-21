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High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2019 – 20234 Seasons
Drama, Coming of Age, Comedy, Music, Romance

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

DETAILS

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Release Date:
2019 – 2023
Genre:
Drama,
Coming of Age,
Comedy,
Music,
Romance
Rating:
PG
Creator:
Tim Federle
Starring:
Joshua Bassett
Sofia Wylie
Julia Lester
Dara Reneé
Frankie Rodriguez
Liamani Segura

EPISODES

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