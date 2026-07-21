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After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
DETAILS
After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Release Date:
- 2019 – 2023
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Coming of Age,
- Comedy,
- Music,
- Romance
- Rating:
- Creator:
- Tim Federle
- Starring:
- Joshua Bassett
- Sofia Wylie
- Julia Lester
- Dara Reneé
- Frankie Rodriguez
- Liamani Segura
EPISODES
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