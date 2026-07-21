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Patrick
Patrick
PG
Subtitles / CC
20181h 34m
Comedy

Sarah Francis is a young woman whose life is a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after, let alone someone who dribbles, snores and eats from the kitchen bin!!

Patrick

DETAILS

Sarah Francis is a young woman whose life is a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after, let alone someone who dribbles, snores and eats from the kitchen bin!! Yet, like it or not, her Grandmother has bequeathed her a very spoilt dog, Patrick – her pug. Surely she must have had her reasons?! Apparently not, as this four-legged interloper proceeds to cause chaos in all aspects of Sarah's life. But then something remarkable happens. Patrick, with all his stubby, stumpy attitude, begins to turn her life around…

Duration:
1h 34m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Comedy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Mandie Fletcher
Starring:
Beattie Edmondson
Ed Skrein
Tom Bennett
Emily Atack
Jennifer Saunders
Gemma Jones

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