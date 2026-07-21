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The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20031h 29m
Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy

With the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota, a real estate agent and his family must battle to break Gracey Manor of its age-old curse.

The Haunted Mansion

DETAILS

Eddie Murphy stars as a real estate agent whose family comes face-to-face with 999 grim, grinning ghosts in creepy old Gracey Manor. Now with the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota (Jennifer Tilly), they hilariously battle to break the mansion of its age-old curse...and do it before the clock strikes 13.

Duration:
1h 29m
Release Date:
2003
Genre:
Comedy,
Thriller,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Rob Minkoff
Starring:
Eddie Murphy
Terence Stamp
Nathaniel Parker
Marsha Thomason
Jennifer Tilly
Wallace Shawn

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