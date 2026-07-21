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With the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota, a real estate agent and his family must battle to break Gracey Manor of its age-old curse.
The Haunted Mansion
DETAILS
Eddie Murphy stars as a real estate agent whose family comes face-to-face with 999 grim, grinning ghosts in creepy old Gracey Manor. Now with the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota (Jennifer Tilly), they hilariously battle to break the mansion of its age-old curse...and do it before the clock strikes 13.
- Duration:
- 1h 29m
- Release Date:
- 2003
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Thriller,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Rob Minkoff
- Starring:
- Eddie Murphy
- Terence Stamp
- Nathaniel Parker
- Marsha Thomason
- Jennifer Tilly
- Wallace Shawn
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