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The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2019 – 20233 Seasons
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

After the fall of the Empire, a lone Mandalorian makes his way through the lawless galaxy with his foundling, Grogu.

The Mandalorian

DETAILS

After the fall of the Empire, a lone Mandalorian makes his way through the lawless galaxy with his foundling, Grogu.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Release Date:
2019 – 2023
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Creator:
Jon Favreau
Starring:
Pedro Pascal
Katee Sackhoff
Carl Weathers

EPISODES

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