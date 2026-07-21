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“Freakier Friday,” a sequel to 2003’s “Freaky Friday,” stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
Freakier Friday
DETAILS
“Freakier Friday,” a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad of challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. “Freakier Friday” is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 52m
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Nisha Ganatra
- Starring:
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Lindsay Lohan
- Mark Harmon
- Chad Michael Murray
- Julia Butters
- Sophia Hammons
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