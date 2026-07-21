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Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away...but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.
Noelle
DETAILS
Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. Nick is training to be Santa, but is failing miserably. He crashes the sleigh. He can’t tell naughty from nice. He doesn’t understand any languages other than his own. The things that are supposed to come naturally to Santa, unfortunately don’t come to Nick at all. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away to clear his head…but then he doesn’t return. His sudden disappearance leads to chaos in the North Pole, so Mrs. Kringle must step up to rein in the hi-tech replacement Santa, Cousin Gabe. Meanwhile, Noelle and Elf Polly, the family’s acerbic but good-hearted nanny, steal the sleigh and the reindeer to go in search of her brother to bring him back in time to save Christmas. It is a search-and-recover mission, during which Noelle begins to understand the true meaning of Christmas and learns that the Kringle name isn't the only thing she shares with her father.
- Duration:
- 1h 47m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Marc Lawrence
- Starring:
- Anna Kendrick
- Bill Hader
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Billy Eichner
- Julie Hagerty
- Shirley MacLaine
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