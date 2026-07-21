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Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
DETAILS
Marvel Studios’ "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Screenplay by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham. Screen Story by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 15m
- Release Date:
- 2021
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Destin Daniel Cretton
- Starring:
- Simu Liu
- Awkwafina
- Meng'er Zhang
- Fala Chen
- Florian Munteanu
- Benedict Wong
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