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Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20212h 15m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Fantasy

Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

DETAILS

Marvel Studios’ "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Screenplay by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham. Screen Story by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 15m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Fantasy
Rating:
M
Director:
Destin Daniel Cretton
Starring:
Simu Liu
Awkwafina
Meng'er Zhang
Fala Chen
Florian Munteanu
Benedict Wong

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