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Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20212h 9m
Action and Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Disney’s 'Jungle Cruise' is a rollicking thrill ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat, to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities.

Jungle Cruise

DETAILS

Join fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s 'Jungle Cruise', a rollicking thrill ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities, and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust together on this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank, and their fate - along with mankind’s - hangs in the balance.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 9m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Romance,
Fantasy
Rating:
M
Director:
Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring:
Dwayne Johnson
Emily Blunt
Edgar Ramirez
Jack Whitehall
Jesse Plemons
Paul Giamatti

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