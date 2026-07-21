Join fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s 'Jungle Cruise', a rollicking thrill ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities, and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust together on this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank, and their fate - along with mankind’s - hangs in the balance.

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