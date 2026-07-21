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Disney’s 'Jungle Cruise' is a rollicking thrill ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat, to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities.
Jungle Cruise
DETAILS
Join fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s 'Jungle Cruise', a rollicking thrill ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities, and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust together on this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank, and their fate - along with mankind’s - hangs in the balance.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 9m
- Release Date:
- 2021
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Romance,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Jaume Collet-Serra
- Starring:
- Dwayne Johnson
- Emily Blunt
- Edgar Ramirez
- Jack Whitehall
- Jesse Plemons
- Paul Giamatti
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Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.