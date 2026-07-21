The intrepid Shipwreck Hunters Australia team of Ryan, Johnny, Nush, Andre, and Ash are back, launching six more epic missions along Australia’s treasure coast. The highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet to explore rich maritime stories of our past and make breakthrough discoveries.

Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, the team are more excited than ever. Obsessed by the wonders of the natural world and fixated by the revelations of untold disasters at sea, the Shipwreck Hunters have levelled up in preparation for what’s ahead. What will they discover?