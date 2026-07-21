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Shipwreck Hunters Australia
Shipwreck Hunters Australia
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2022 – 20252 Seasons
Docuseries

A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets along the vast coast of Western Australia. Led by an obsessed pirate captain, the missions combine new evidence and archival research in an all-out adventure into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia

DETAILS

The intrepid Shipwreck Hunters Australia team of Ryan, Johnny, Nush, Andre, and Ash are back, launching six more epic missions along Australia’s treasure coast. The highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet to explore rich maritime stories of our past and make breakthrough discoveries.



Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, the team are more excited than ever. Obsessed by the wonders of the natural world and fixated by the revelations of untold disasters at sea, the Shipwreck Hunters have levelled up in preparation for what’s ahead. What will they discover?

Release Date:
2022 – 2025
Genre:
Docuseries
Rating:
PG
Starring:
Ryan Chatfield
Johnny Debnam
Nush Freedman
Andre Rerekura
Ash Sutton
Tristan Gorey

EPISODES

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