- GET DISNEY+ ANNUAL
Save 16% with an annual plan**
- GET DISNEY+ MONTHLY
Switch or cancel anytime*
A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets along the vast coast of Western Australia. Led by an obsessed pirate captain, the missions combine new evidence and archival research in an all-out adventure into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.
Shipwreck Hunters Australia
DETAILS
The intrepid Shipwreck Hunters Australia team of Ryan, Johnny, Nush, Andre, and Ash are back, launching six more epic missions along Australia’s treasure coast. The highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet to explore rich maritime stories of our past and make breakthrough discoveries.
Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, the team are more excited than ever. Obsessed by the wonders of the natural world and fixated by the revelations of untold disasters at sea, the Shipwreck Hunters have levelled up in preparation for what’s ahead. What will they discover?
- Release Date:
- 2022 – 2025
- Genre:
- Docuseries
- Rating:
- Starring:
- Ryan Chatfield
- Johnny Debnam
- Nush Freedman
- Andre Rerekura
- Ash Sutton
- Tristan Gorey
EPISODES
You may also like
Choose Your Plan
Switch or cancel* anytime
Premium
Standard
Standard with Ads
Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.