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Glass
Glass
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20192h 11m
Heroes, Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two worldwide blockbusters—Unbreakable and Split—in one explosive comic-book thriller! David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursues The Beast (James McAvoy) in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass

DETAILS

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his stand-out originals—Unbreakable and Split—in one explosive comic-book thriller. Following the conclusion of Split, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursues Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast (James McAvoy) in a series of escalating encounters. But the shadowy presence of Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson)—known also by his pseudonym, Mr. Glass—emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men, in this riveting culmination of Shyamalan’s worldwide blockbusters!

Duration:
2h 11m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Heroes,
Thriller
Rating:
M
Director:
M. Night Shyamalan
Starring:
James McAvoy
Bruce Willis
Anya Taylor-Joy
Sarah Paulson
Samuel L. Jackson
Spencer Treat Clark

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