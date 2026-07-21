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Christopher Robin
Christopher Robin
G
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20181h 50m
Drama, Fantasy

With the Hundred Acre Wood deserted and an empty hunny jar, Winnie the Pooh goes through a magical door seeking Christopher Robin, only to find him all grown up and in London. Joined by old friends and new family, they embark on a remarkable adventure and learn that “sometimes doing nothing leads to the very best something.”

Christopher Robin

DETAILS

With the Hundred Acre Wood deserted and his hunny jar empty, Winnie the Pooh opens a magical door to London to reunite with his long-lost friend Christopher Robin, now all grown up. But with career-minded Christopher facing his own challenges, it's up to his old friends—and his new family—to remind him how to laugh again, and that “sometimes doing nothing leads to the very best something.”

Duration:
1h 50m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Drama,
Fantasy
Rating:
G
Director:
Marc Forster
Starring:
Ewan McGregor
Hayley Atwell
Bronte Carmichael
Mark Gatiss
Oliver Ford Davies
Ronke Adekoluejo

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