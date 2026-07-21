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With the Hundred Acre Wood deserted and an empty hunny jar, Winnie the Pooh goes through a magical door seeking Christopher Robin, only to find him all grown up and in London. Joined by old friends and new family, they embark on a remarkable adventure and learn that “sometimes doing nothing leads to the very best something.”
Christopher Robin
DETAILS
With the Hundred Acre Wood deserted and his hunny jar empty, Winnie the Pooh opens a magical door to London to reunite with his long-lost friend Christopher Robin, now all grown up. But with career-minded Christopher facing his own challenges, it's up to his old friends—and his new family—to remind him how to laugh again, and that “sometimes doing nothing leads to the very best something.”
- Duration:
- 1h 50m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Marc Forster
- Starring:
- Ewan McGregor
- Hayley Atwell
- Bronte Carmichael
- Mark Gatiss
- Oliver Ford Davies
- Ronke Adekoluejo
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