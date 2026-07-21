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Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.
Only Murders in the Building
DETAILS
Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.
- Release Date:
- 2021 – 2025
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Mystery,
- Comedy,
- Crime
- Rating:
- Creator:
- Steve Martin
- John Hoffman
- Starring:
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Selena Gomez
- Aaron Dominguez
- Amy Ryan
EPISODES
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