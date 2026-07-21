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Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
MA15+
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2021 – 20255 Seasons
Drama, Mystery, Comedy, Crime

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building

DETAILS

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.

Release Date:
2021 – 2025
Genre:
Drama,
Mystery,
Comedy,
Crime
Rating:
MA15+
Creator:
Steve Martin
John Hoffman
Starring:
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Selena Gomez
Aaron Dominguez
Amy Ryan

EPISODES

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