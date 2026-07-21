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The Artful Dodger is a brilliant surgeon, and a reformed thief trying to make good, in the colonial town of Port Victory. His mentor Fagin keeps dragging him into heists, and he’s mixed up with the Governor’s daughter, Lady Belle. Can The Artful Dodger escape his past?
The Artful Dodger
DETAILS
The Artful Dodger may be a brilliant surgeon, but he’s also a reformed thief trying to make good, which is no mean feat in the colonial town of Port Victory. His criminal mentor, Fagin, keeps dragging him into high-stakes heists, and he’s more entangled than ever with the Governor’s daughter, Lady Belle. Can The Artful Dodger escape his past?
- Release Date:
- 2023 – 2026
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Romance
- Rating:
- Creator:
- James McNamara
- David Maher
- David Taylor
- Starring:
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster
- David Thewlis
- Maia Mitchell
- Luke Bracey
- Tim Minchin
- Susie Porter
EPISODES
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