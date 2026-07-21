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The Artful Dodger
The Artful Dodger

New Season Announced, Catch up on the Series

MA15+
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2023 – 20262 Seasons
Drama, Action and Adventure, Comedy, Romance

The Artful Dodger is a brilliant surgeon, and a reformed thief trying to make good, in the colonial town of Port Victory. His mentor Fagin keeps dragging him into heists, and he’s mixed up with the Governor’s daughter, Lady Belle. Can The Artful Dodger escape his past?

The Artful Dodger

DETAILS

The Artful Dodger may be a brilliant surgeon, but he’s also a reformed thief trying to make good, which is no mean feat in the colonial town of Port Victory. His criminal mentor, Fagin, keeps dragging him into high-stakes heists, and he’s more entangled than ever with the Governor’s daughter, Lady Belle. Can The Artful Dodger escape his past?

Release Date:
2023 – 2026
Genre:
Drama,
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Romance
Rating:
MA15+
Creator:
James McNamara
David Maher
David Taylor
Starring:
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
David Thewlis
Maia Mitchell
Luke Bracey
Tim Minchin
Susie Porter

EPISODES

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