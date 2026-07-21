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Dumbo
Dumbo
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20191h 57m
Action and Adventure, Fantasy

From Disney and director Tim Burton, the grand live-action adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. A struggling circus makes an incredible comeback with a baby elephant that can fly, but when they attract a new investor they soon discover his new plans conceal dark secrets.

Dumbo

DETAILS

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the grand live-action adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V. A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside the charming and spectacular aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green)—until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 57m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Tim Burton
Starring:
Colin Farrell
Michael Keaton
Danny DeVito
Eva Green
Alan Arkin
Nico Parker

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