From iconic 30 for 30 triumphs to gravity-defying climbs, here are the titles that prove every game has a tale worth telling.

Legendary come-from-behind victories, breathtaking summits, and flights that flirt with the edge of possibility — sports stories can inspire in countless ways. With ESPN on Disney+, the selection of sports stories now stretches far beyond traditional games, spotlighting underdogs, dynasties, and daredevils alike. Below, you’ll find eight standout movies, series, and documentaries, that prove every great play begins with an even greater story. Get ready to relive history and feel your pulse race.

ESPN Original Series & Documentaries

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot

Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot, ESPN

This 30 for 30 documentary rewinds to the backyard trick-shot video that turned Texas roommates, Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones, into worldwide viral sensations. Directors Oliver Anderson and Louis Burgdorf combine fresh interviews with never-before-seen footage to chart the crew’s evolution from campus hopefuls to touring arena act — and even plans for their own theme park. It’s a fast-moving look at friendship, competition, and improbable success.

Stream Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot on Disney+ now

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

Survive and Advance, ESPN

Director Jonathan Hock relives the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s miraculous 1983 championship run through heart-stopping archival game clips and candid reflections from senior captain Dereck Whittenburg. Alongside inspirational coach Jim Valvano, Whittenburg recounts buzzer-beaters, belief, and the locker-room bond that shocked college basketball’s elite. The film paints an intimate portrait of resilience while underscoring Valvano’s enduring influence on players long after the final horn.

Stream Survive and Advance on Disney+ now

Extreme Sports Documentaries From National Geographic

Free Solo

Free Solo, National Geographic

An Academy Award® winner for Best Documentary Feature, Free Solo follows climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to scale Yosemite’s 3,200-foot El Capitan without a rope. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin pair vertigo-inducing camerawork with quiet moments that reveal Honnold’s obsessive mindset and the emotional toll on loved ones. The result is an edge-of-your-seat portrait of human potential where a single misstep means fatal consequences.

Stream Free Solo on Disney+ now

Fly

Fly, National Geographic

Directors Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau invite viewers into the daring world of wingsuit BASE jumping by tracing three couples whose relationships are as high-stakes as their flights. Jimmy and Marta, Scotty Bob Morgan and Julia Botelho Morgan, plus Amber Forte and Espen Fadnes, confront risk, grief, and exhilaration while chasing the dream of unpowered flight. Jaw-dropping helmet-cam footage pairs with candid interviews to ask whether love and ambition can truly defy gravity.

Stream Fly on Disney+ now

Sports Drama Series

La Máquina

La Máquina, Searchlight Pictures, Hulu

Gael García Bernal plays ageing boxing legend Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna, fighting for a comeback and his legacy after a crushing knockout. Diego Luna stars alongside Bernal as his loyal manager, Andy Lujan, engineering a rematch that could erase past failures — if a criminal syndicate doesn’t ruin everything first — while Eiza González plays his ex-wife, Irasema. Across six gritty episodes produced by Searchlight Television, the Spanish-language series explores loyalty, family, and redemption both inside and outside the ring.

Stream La Máquina on Disney+ now

The Crossover

The Crossover, Disney+

Based on Kwame Alexander’s award-winning novel, The Crossover centres on twin hoops prodigies Josh “Filthy” (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan “J.B.” Bell (Amir O’Neil) as puberty, new crushes, and their father’s failing health test their unbreakable bond. Narration weaves Alexander’s signature poetry into brisk gameplay sequences, while Derek Luke’s former-pro dad Chuck drills life lessons from the bench. The series proves that victory isn’t just on the scoreboard — it’s keeping family tied together.

Stream The Crossover on Disney+ now

Disney Sports Movies

Remember the Titans

Remember the Titans, Walt Disney Pictures

Set in 1971, Virginia, high school football becomes a battleground for racial integration when Black coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) replaces former white head coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton). Forced to unite divided players, the duo turns discord into championship chemistry, helping a tense community confront prejudice. Inspired by real events, this rousing drama shows how teamwork and persistence can change more than a scoreboard.

Stream Remember the Titans on Disney+ now

Cool Runnings

Cooling Runnings, Walt Disney Pictures

After missing the Olympic track team, Jamaican sprinter Derice Bannock (Leon Robinson) gathers quick-footed friends and pushcart racer Sanka Coffie (Doug E. Doug) to form the island’s first bobsled squad. With disgraced coach Irv Blitzer (John Candy) steering, the unlikely team battles ridicule, scarce resources, and icy crashes en route to the 1988 Winter Games. Based on a true story, this feel-good classic champions persistence, pride, and plenty of laughs.

Stream Cool Runnings on Disney+ now

Whether you crave underdog upsets, breathtaking climbs, or a crowd-pleasing comedy, these selections showcase the many ways sports can move, thrill, and unite us. Add them to your Watchlist, gather your crew, and let the games begin.

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

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