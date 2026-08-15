With Disney+, you can choose from an always-growing collection of movies and TV series. From new releases and Disney timeless classics, exclusive new Original movies and series, to nostalgic throwbacks, live sports action, fan-favourite studio shows and on-demand sports replays.

The entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available, along with beloved shorts, the best animated movies from Pixar, award winning documentaries from National Geographic, unscripted series, some of the most recognised and respected sports broadcasting, and so much more.