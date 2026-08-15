Top 10 Series in Australia Today
Top 10 Series in Australia Today
Top 10 Movies in Australia Today
Top 10 Movies in Australia Today
Live & Upcoming
Live and Upcoming
- Upcoming
Adelaide Adrenaline vs. Melbourne Mustangs
Australian Ice Hockey League • 2026
- Upcoming
Mid-Atlantic vs. Western (Game 7)
American Legion Baseball • 2026
- Upcoming
FC Utrecht vs. AZ
Dutch Eredivisie • 2026
- Upcoming
Excelsior vs. PSV
Dutch Eredivisie • 2026
- Upcoming
New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
Premier Lacrosse League • 2026
- Upcoming
Dakota, Aruba vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
Junior League Baseball • 2026
- Upcoming
Texas Billfish Open (Day 2)
Sport Fishing Championship • 2026
- Upcoming
Mid-South vs. Central Plains (Game 8)
High School Baseball • 2026
- Upcoming
Fluminense vs. Palmeiras
Brazilian Serie A • 2026
- Upcoming
Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs
National Football League • 2026
- Upcoming
Maryland Charm vs. California Palms (Championship)
Women's Lacrosse League • 2026
- Upcoming
La Mirada, CA vs. Taylor, MI
Junior League Baseball • 2026
- Upcoming
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens
National Football League • 2026
- Upcoming
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Major League Baseball • 2026
- Upcoming
Southeast vs. Northeast (Game 9)
High School Baseball • 2026
- Upcoming
Sao Paulo vs. Coritiba
Brazilian Serie A • 2026
- Upcoming
Indianapolis Clowns vs. Bananas
Banana Ball • 2026
- Upcoming
AEW: Collision
AEW • 2026
- Upcoming
Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles
Dutch Eredivisie • 2026
- Upcoming
Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles
Dutch Eredivisie • 2026
Stream the world's greatest sports entertainment, including live events.
More to love, only with Disney+
Unlock benefits from Disney brands and partners with Disney+ Perks^. Exclusive to subscribers.
See Disney’s Moana at HOYTS for $15.* Treat yourself to a night out with a $15* voucher to see Disney's Moana. Ticket redemption via voucher purchase (available for purchase between 25 June at 11am AEST and 5 August, unless withdrawn).*
Examples of previous Perks:
Chance to win the ultimate Disney fan experience and attend D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Early access to live entertainment tickets and discounted merchandise.
Visit the Disney+ Perks website to view current Perks. The examples above are previous perks and may not currently be available.
Exclusive to Disney+ subscribers only
Not a Disney+ Subscriber yet? Sign up now.
^Disney+ Perks refers to occasional bonus offers and opportunities which may be offered by Disney from time to time. The frequency, nature and number of any such perks is at Disney's absolute discretion and may be varied, cancelled or withdrawn by Disney at any time without notice. Competitions, offers and promotions are subject to additional T&Cs.
Watch the way you want
Enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.
Endless entertainment
Explore thousands of TV series, movies & originals, in stunning 4K
Create multiple profiles & watch anywhere
Download & watch offline, on your favourite devices. Create up to 7 profiles.
Easy-to-use parental controls
Keep your family safe with our PIN operated profiles
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Disney+?
Disney+ gives you something for every mood, all in one place. With entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars™, National Geographic, Hulu and ESPN, there's always something exciting to watch. Watch the latest releases, Original series and movies, classic films, throwbacks, sports and so much more.
How much does Disney+ cost?
For Australian residents, access exciting and new content for $9.99/month on Disney+ Standard with Ads, $17.99/month or $179.99/year on Disney+ Standard, or $24.99/month or $249.99/year on Disney+ Premium.
What can I watch/stream on Disney+?
With Disney+, you can choose from an always-growing collection of movies and TV series. From new releases and Disney timeless classics, exclusive new Original movies and series, to nostalgic throwbacks, live sports action, fan-favourite studio shows and on-demand sports replays.
The entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available, along with beloved shorts, the best animated movies from Pixar, award winning documentaries from National Geographic, unscripted series, some of the most recognised and respected sports broadcasting, and so much more.
What sports content will be available with ESPN on Disney+?
The new ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform via the live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, additional on-demand live events, on-demand replays and iconic original programming. Learn more about ESPN on Disney+.
ESPN programs will be available to all profiles on the Premium, Standard, and Standard with Ads subscriptions on your Disney+ account (except for Junior Mode profiles). You can control access to these programs for each profile using our parental control settings. Learn more.
Where can I watch Disney+?
The Disney+ app is available on compatible mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. Click to view a complete list of supported devices and compatible devices.
Does Disney+ offer parental controls?
Yes, Disney+ includes robust, easy-to-use parental controls to help manage what your little ones and family watch. Disney+ Profiles lets you set a content rating for each profile, restricting the movies and series your kids will see on their profile. Combine that with the ability to set a four-digit PIN for each profile, so the kids can’t wander onto your profile and watch adult content.
You can also enable Junior Mode on profiles for an easy-to-use interface that features series and movies appropriate for a broad range of viewers.
If you do not want a kid's profile to have access to select live and unrated content, you will need to have the “Allow titles without ratings like live sports, news, and more” setting disabled. Enabling this setting means the kid's profile will have access to content and advertising of all types, including mature categories. This setting is not applicable to Junior Mode profiles.
You can control all Parental Control Settings within each profile in your Disney+ account.
What is the ad-supported Disney+ plan?
Disney+ Standard with Ads allows streaming on two devices in Full HD 1080p, where supported, and includes advertising in movies, series and sport. This plan offers choice, flexibility and value when selecting your subscription.
Will ads be viewable for Junior Mode profiles?
No, advertising is not served on content for profiles with Junior Mode enabled.
Will Premium and Standard plans continue to have ads in ESPN live sport?
Yes, Premium and Standard plans continue to have ads in ESPN live sport.