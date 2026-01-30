A curated guide of movies and shows that celebrate women’s lives, ambitions, and impact

Heart, determination, and wisdom are just a few heroic qualities women bring to the worlds they touch. In honour of International Women’s Day, we invite you to discover and draw inspiration from our hand-picked collection of stories about brave, bold women. Whether you’re watching solo or with family and friends, you’re sure to find something spectacular to stream among the captivating documentaries, animated classics, and Marvel Super Hero epics below.

Movies & Shows With Strong Female Leads

Pretending To Be Someone Else Can Help You Find Yourself: Mulan (1998)

Mulan, Disney

A fearless Mulan proves her worth when, disguised as a male soldier, she takes her ailing father’s place in China’s Imperial Army. Helped by her guardian dragon Mushu and lucky cricket Cri-Kee, Mulan tries to win the respect of her fellow soldiers. Mulan’s adventures lead her on a path of self discovery with the future of the Empire in her hands.

Stream Mulan (1998) on Disney+ now

A Super Spy Reckons With Her Past: Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Black Widow, Marvel Studios

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei / The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Black Widow — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Stream Marvel Studios’ Black Widow on Disney+ now

A Rebel With A Cause: Ahsoka

Ahsoka, Star Wars

After the fall of the Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) remains committed to pursuing justice and integrity. An independent thinker and leader, she utilises her skills to gather allies and embark on a mission to confront the forces threatening the galaxy.

Stream Ahsoka on Disney+ now

Challenging Stereotypes In Post-War America: Marvel’s Agent Carter

Agent Carter, Marvel

It’s 1946, and peace has dealt Agent Carter a blow as she finds herself marginalized when the men return home from abroad. Working for the covert SSR, Peggy finds herself doing administrative work when she would rather be out in the field taking down the bad guys. She is also trying to navigate life as a single woman in the wake of losing the love of her life, Captain America. When old acquaintance Howard Stark finds himself framed for unleashing his deadliest weapons, he contacts Peggy to track down those responsible and clear his name.

Stream Marvel’s Agent Carter on Disney+ now

Movies About Women’s Rights & Real-Life Achievements

A Biopic Of A Female Chess Prodigy: Queen of Katwe

Queen of Katwe, Disney

The heartwarming true story of Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga), a young Ugandan girl whose extraordinary talent for chess opened up a new world of possibilities. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo this is a movie about perseverance, community, and fulfilling your potential.

Stream Queen of Katwe on Disney+ now

The Woman Who Went Where No Man Dared: National Geographic’s Jane

Jane, National Geographic

This documentary about trailblazing conservationist Jane Goodall is made up of over 100 hours of previously unseen archival footage from the 1960s. It chronicles Jane’s early days as an intrepid, untrained chimpanzee researcher in a male-dominated field. We see the challenges Jane faced, her joy, and the indelible impact she had on her field and the world.

Stream National Geographic’s Jane on Disney+ now

Coming-Of-Age Stories Of Women Finding Their Voice

Archery & Swordfighting In The Scottish Highlands: Disney and Pixar’s Brave

Brave, Pixar

Determined to carve her own path in life, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the unruly and uproarious lords of the land. When her actions inadvertently unleash chaos in the kingdom, Merida must harness all of her skills and resources to undo a beastly curse before it's too late…and discover the meaning of true bravery.

Stream Disney and Pixar's Brave on Disney+ now

Inspired By Polynesian Myths, With A Strong Young Woman At The Center: Moana (2016)

Moana, Disney

When her island comes under threat, adventurous teenager, Moana, must set sail on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, she meets demigod Maui, and together, they navigate turbulent waters and battle marine monsters. Moana’s adventures lead her to find the key to an ancient quest tied to her ancestry and find her own destiny.

Stream Moana on Disney+ now

Stream Moana 2 on Disney+ now

The Power Of Sisterly Love: Frozen

Frozen, Disney

Anna must embark on an epic mission when her sister, Elsa, traps her home of Arendelle in a perpetual winter. Mustering all her strength and courage, and with the support of ice courier Kristoff and snowman Olaf, Anna traverses the wilderness in the hopes of reconciling with her lost sister and saving the kingdom.

Stream Frozen on Disney+ now

Stream Frozen 2 on Disney+ now

Inspiring Women’s Stories

Retro-Futuristic Sci-Fi: Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

WandaVision, Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Stream Marvel Studios’ WandaVision on Disney+ now

About International Women’s Day

Rooted in the 20th century labor movements, March 8 marks the day women are recognised for their historical and ongoing efforts to attain equality and liberation worldwide. It celebrates the women who have driven changes in gender parity and how we can all continue their legacy.

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication

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