Parental Controls: A Guide to Managing Disney+ Profile Settings

No two families are the same — and neither are their streaming sensibilities.

With features like Junior Mode, Profile PINs, and content ratings, Disney+ Parental Controls make it easy to customize the viewing experience for everyone in your household.

Whether you’re huddled on the couch for family movie night or want to make sure the kids are streaming movies and shows that are appropriate for their age, our convenient features make managing your family’s entertainment hub easier than ever. Plus, if you want to curate what movies and shows are available for your family, you can restrict profile creation and toggle live content settings.

What’s Junior Mode on Disney+?

Junior Mode helps you create a space just for younger streamers on Disney+. It’s easy to navigate, free of commercial interruptions, and only includes content suitable for viewers of all ages — plus, it features a built-in Kid-Proof Exit to help prevent them from switching profiles. And don’t worry: you can switch Junior Mode on or off any time in the Disney+ app or a supported web browser.

What’s a Profile PIN?

A Disney+ Profile PIN prevents others (i.e., young children) from accessing your profile on Disney+ — like a four-digit code protects your bank card against unauthorized transactions. Most importantly, a Profile PIN helps prevent kids from switching to unrestricted profiles.

Managing your PIN is easy. Set up or change it any time from the Edit Profiles screen. And if you forget it, reset it by using your email address and following the on-screen instructions. Visit our Help Center to learn more about using a Profile PIN on Disney+.

What are content ratings?

Content on Disney+ is rated to help you choose age-appropriate shows and movies for everyone in your household. You can set content ratings for each Disney+ profile so that programs rated higher than a profile’s content rating won’t show up when that user is browsing or searching for something to stream.

Note: the default content rating for the primary profile (and any profile with a date of birth 18 or older) is R. Review and adjust this default setting if you prefer a lower maturity rating for the primary household profile. Learn how you can change each profile’s content rating in the Disney+ Help Centre.

Remember: Junior Mode only features content appropriate for all ages, so you can’t adjust content ratings for profiles set to Junior Mode.

Can I restrict profile creation?

Yes! You can prevent other users from creating new profiles by enabling profile creation restriction on your Account page. Once enabled, a password will always be required to create a new profile.

Can I set parental controls for live events?

Yes! You can turn off the “Allow titles without ratings like live sports, news, and more” setting under Parental Controls. Titles without ratings are shown on Disney+ by default, unless this toggle is turned off or the profile is set to Junior Mode.

Visit the Disney+ Help Centre for more on live content and live ads .

Disney+ Parental Controls ensure everyone — from the overcurious toddler to the overcautious grandparent — can join the party. So, discover how you can personalize your family’s entertainment hub, and gain peace of mind, control, and safety with Disney+ Parental Controls.

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

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