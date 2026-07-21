GET DISNEY+
Cruella
Cruella
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20212h 17m
Drama, Crime

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” which explores the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the movie follows a young grifter named Estella and reveals the series of events that cause her to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella

DETAILS

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ('La La Land') stars in Disney’s 'Cruella', an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. 'Cruella', which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly high-and-mighty, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ('Howards End', 'Sense & Sensibility'). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney’s 'Cruella' is directed by Craig Gillespie ('I Tonya') from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn ('Freaky Friday'), Marc Platt ('Mary Poppins Returns') and Kristin Burr ('Christopher Robin'), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan ('Mad Max: Fury Road', 'A Room with a View') creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 17m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Drama,
Crime
Rating:
PG
Director:
Craig Gillespie
Starring:
Emma Stone
Emma Thompson
Joel Fry
Paul Walter Hauser
Emily Beecham
Kirby Howell-Baptiste

You may also like

  • thumbnail - Cinderella
  • thumbnail - Saving Mr. Banks
  • thumbnail - Alice in Wonderland
  • thumbnail - Lady and the Tramp
  • thumbnail - 102 Dalmatians
  • thumbnail - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • thumbnail - The Devil Wears Prada
  • thumbnail - 101 Dalmatians

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.