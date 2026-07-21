The story of Disney's most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration as the wedding serves to unite the Kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors. But, when an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be a family. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith.