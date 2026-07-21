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Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20192h 2m
Action and Adventure, Fantasy

The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

DETAILS

The story of Disney's most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration as the wedding serves to unite the Kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors. But, when an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be a family. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith.

Duration:
2h 2m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Joachim Rønning
Starring:
Angelina Jolie
Elle Fanning
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Sam Riley
Harris Dickinson
Ed Skrein

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