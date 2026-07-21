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Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine
MA15+
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20242h 10m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Buddy, Comedy, Science Fiction

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" finds Wade Wilson with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again—and convince a reluctant Wolverine to help him.

Deadpool & Wolverine

DETAILS

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" finds Wade Wilson with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again—and convince a reluctant Wolverine to help him.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 10m
Release Date:
2024
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Buddy,
Comedy,
Science Fiction
Rating:
MA15+
Director:
Shawn Levy
Starring:
Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman
Emma Corrin
Matthew Macfadyen
Morena Baccarin
Rob Delaney

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