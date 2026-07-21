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Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" finds Wade Wilson with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again—and convince a reluctant Wolverine to help him.
Deadpool & Wolverine
DETAILS
Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" finds Wade Wilson with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again—and convince a reluctant Wolverine to help him.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 10m
- Release Date:
- 2024
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Buddy,
- Comedy,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Shawn Levy
- Starring:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Hugh Jackman
- Emma Corrin
- Matthew Macfadyen
- Morena Baccarin
- Rob Delaney
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