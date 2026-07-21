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The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
PG
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20251h 56m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

Set against the backdrop of a ’60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family faces a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

DETAILS

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing — as they face a daunting challenge. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Duration:
1h 56m
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
PG
Director:
Matt Shakman
Starring:
Pedro Pascal
Vanessa Kirby
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Joseph Quinn
Julia Garner
Ralph Ineson

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