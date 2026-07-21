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Set against the backdrop of a ’60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family faces a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
DETAILS
Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing — as they face a daunting challenge. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.
- Duration:
- 1h 56m
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Matt Shakman
- Starring:
- Pedro Pascal
- Vanessa Kirby
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Joseph Quinn
- Julia Garner
- Ralph Ineson
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