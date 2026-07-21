When a local girl goes missing, it triggers a woman’s memories from her childhood as a member of The Kindred – one of the few female led cults in history. Based on the crime thriller by J.P. Pomare, this exclusive original series follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. "The Clearing" is an emotional and psychological thriller that burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare.

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