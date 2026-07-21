GET DISNEY+
The Clearing
The Clearing
MA15+
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20231 Season
Drama, Thriller

A local girl goes missing and triggers a woman’s trauma from her childhood when she was a member of a female-led cult called The Kindred. This psychological thriller burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare.

The Clearing

DETAILS

When a local girl goes missing, it triggers a woman’s memories from her childhood as a member of The Kindred – one of the few female led cults in history. Based on the crime thriller by J.P. Pomare, this exclusive original series follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. "The Clearing" is an emotional and psychological thriller that burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Drama,
Thriller
Rating:
MA15+
Creator:
Matt Cameron
Elise McCredie
Starring:
Teresa Palmer
Miranda Otto
Guy Pearce
Hazem Shammas
Erroll Shand
Kate Mulvany

EPISODES

You may also like

  • thumbnail - Last Days of the Space Age
  • thumbnail - Boston Strangler
  • thumbnail - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • thumbnail - The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore
  • thumbnail - Big Sky
  • thumbnail - Saint X
  • thumbnail - The Dropout
  • thumbnail - Dopesick

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.