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A local girl goes missing and triggers a woman’s trauma from her childhood when she was a member of a female-led cult called The Kindred. This psychological thriller burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare.
The Clearing
DETAILS
When a local girl goes missing, it triggers a woman’s memories from her childhood as a member of The Kindred – one of the few female led cults in history. Based on the crime thriller by J.P. Pomare, this exclusive original series follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. "The Clearing" is an emotional and psychological thriller that burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Thriller
- Rating:
- Creator:
- Matt Cameron
- Elise McCredie
- Starring:
- Teresa Palmer
- Miranda Otto
- Guy Pearce
- Hazem Shammas
- Erroll Shand
- Kate Mulvany
EPISODES
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