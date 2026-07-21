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Big Sky
Big Sky
MA15+
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2020 – 20223 Seasons
Drama, Thriller, Cops & Detectives

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who were kidnapped by a trucker on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls to have disappeared in the area, they must race to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Big Sky

DETAILS

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Release Date:
2020 – 2022
Genre:
Drama,
Thriller,
Cops & Detectives
Rating:
MA15+
Creator:
David E. Kelley
Starring:
Katheryn Winnick
Kylie Bunbury
Dedee Pfeiffer
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
J. Anthony Pena
Jensen Ackles

EPISODES

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