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Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who were kidnapped by a trucker on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls to have disappeared in the area, they must race to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Big Sky
DETAILS
Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
- Release Date:
- 2020 – 2022
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Thriller,
- Cops & Detectives
- Rating:
- Creator:
- David E. Kelley
- Starring:
- Katheryn Winnick
- Kylie Bunbury
- Dedee Pfeiffer
- Jamie-Lynn Sigler
- J. Anthony Pena
- Jensen Ackles
EPISODES
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