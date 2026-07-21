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Love, Victor
Love, Victor
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2020 – 20223 Seasons
Drama, Coming of Age, Romance

The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Love, Victor

DETAILS

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film LOVE, SIMON which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Release Date:
2020 – 2022
Genre:
Drama,
Coming of Age,
Romance
Rating:
PG
Creator:
Isaac Aptaker
Elizabeth Berger
Starring:
Michael Cimino
Rachel Hilson
Anthony Turpel
Bebe Wood
Mason Gooding
George Sear

EPISODES

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