GET DISNEY+
Solar Opposites
Solar Opposites
MA15+
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
2020 – 20256 Seasons
Comedy, Animation, Science Fiction

Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens, Korvo, Terry, and their child-replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, from planet Shlorp who crash on Earth and must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.

Solar Opposites

DETAILS

Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens, Korvo, Terry, and their child-replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, from planet Shlorp who crash on Earth and must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.

Release Date:
2020 – 2025
Genre:
Comedy,
Animation,
Science Fiction
Rating:
MA15+
Creator:
Justin Roiland
Mike McMahan
Starring:
Dan Stevens
Thomas Middleditch
Sean Giambrone
Mary Mack

EPISODES

You may also like

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.