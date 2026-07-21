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Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens, Korvo, Terry, and their child-replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, from planet Shlorp who crash on Earth and must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.
Solar Opposites
DETAILS
Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens, Korvo, Terry, and their child-replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, from planet Shlorp who crash on Earth and must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.
- Release Date:
- 2020 – 2025
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Animation,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Creator:
- Justin Roiland
- Mike McMahan
- Starring:
- Dan Stevens
- Thomas Middleditch
- Sean Giambrone
- Mary Mack
EPISODES
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