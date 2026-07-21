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This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.
The Simpsons
DETAILS
Winner of the 2023 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Animated Program, “The Simpsons" continues to strike a chord with viewers for irreverently poking fun at anything and everything. With its subversive humor and delightful wit, the series has made an indelible imprint on American pop culture, and its family members – Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and Maggie – are television icons. Already the longest-running scripted series in television history, the Emmy® Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy has surpassed Gunsmoke’s record of the most episodes for a scripted primetime television series. “The Simpsons" is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Matt Selman are executive producers. Matt Selman is the series’ showrunner.
- Release Date:
- 1989 – 2025
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Animation
- Rating:
- Creator:
- Matt Groening
- Starring:
- Dan Castellaneta
- Julie Kavner
- Nancy Cartwright
- Yeardley Smith
EPISODES
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