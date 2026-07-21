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Frozen 2
Frozen 2
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20191h 48m
Action and Adventure, Animation, Musicals, Fantasy

Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa faces a dangerous but remarkable journey into the unknown—to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle, in search of truths about the past.

Frozen 2

DETAILS

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Duration:
1h 48m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Animation,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Chris Buck
Jennifer Lee
Starring:
Kristen Bell
Idina Menzel
Josh Gad
Jonathan Groff
Sterling K. Brown
Evan Rachel Wood

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