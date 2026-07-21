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Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa faces a dangerous but remarkable journey into the unknown—to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle, in search of truths about the past.
Frozen 2
DETAILS
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.
- Duration:
- 1h 48m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Animation,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Chris Buck
- Jennifer Lee
- Starring:
- Kristen Bell
- Idina Menzel
- Josh Gad
- Jonathan Groff
- Sterling K. Brown
- Evan Rachel Wood
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