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Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20251h 53m
Comedy, Animation, Cops & Detectives

Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Zootopia 2

DETAILS

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Duration:
1h 53m
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Comedy,
Animation,
Cops & Detectives
Rating:
PG
Director:
Jared Bush
Byron Howard
Starring:
Ginnifer Goodwin
Jason Bateman
Ke Huy Quan
Fortune Feimster
Andy Samberg
Shakira

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