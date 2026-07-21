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This is the inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas - Australia's women's national football team working towards the World Cup on home soil. We follow the players on and off the field as they inspire the next generation.
Matildas: The World at Our Feet
DETAILS
The inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas - Australia's women's national football team. The Matildas (Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler and more) reveal the sacrifices they've made and struggles they've endured to become number one in the world's most popular sport. Despite all their hardships, one goal follows them throughout – to leave a lasting legacy and inspire future generations to pursue their dreams. Across six episodes, we follow the players on and off the field as they work towards their biggest challenge yet - the 2023 World Cup on home soil.
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Docuseries,
- Sports
- Rating:
- Starring:
- Sam Kerr
- Tony Gustavsson
- Sam Squiers
- Alanna Kennedy
- Ellie Carpenter
- Mary Fowler
EPISODES
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