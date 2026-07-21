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Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Watch "Frozen" in Maori.
Frozen Reo Māori
DETAILS
Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven in an epic journey to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, will the trio find Elsa in time to save Arendelle?
Watch "Frozen" in Maori.
- Duration:
- 1h 42m
- Release Date:
- 2013
- Genre:
- Animation,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Chris Buck
- Jennifer Lee
- Starring:
- Kristen Bell
- Idina Menzel
- Jonathan Groff
- Josh Gad
- Santino Fontana
- Alan Tudyk
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