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Frozen Reo Māori
Frozen Reo Māori
PG
Subtitles / CC
20131h 42m
Animation, Musicals, Fantasy

Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Watch "Frozen" in Maori.

Frozen Reo Māori

DETAILS

Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven in an epic journey to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, will the trio find Elsa in time to save Arendelle?



Watch "Frozen" in Maori.

Duration:
1h 42m
Release Date:
2013
Genre:
Animation,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Chris Buck
Jennifer Lee
Starring:
Kristen Bell
Idina Menzel
Jonathan Groff
Josh Gad
Santino Fontana
Alan Tudyk

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