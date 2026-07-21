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Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in an epic action-adventure that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
DETAILS
Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an epic action-adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, beginning a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 17m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction,
- Crime
- Rating:
- Director:
- Ron Howard
- Starring:
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Woody Harrelson
- Emilia Clarke
- Donald Glover
- Thandiwe Newton
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
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Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.