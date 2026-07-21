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Solo: A Star Wars Story
Solo: A Star Wars Story
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20182h 17m
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction, Crime

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in an epic action-adventure that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

DETAILS

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an epic action-adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, beginning a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 17m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction,
Crime
Rating:
M
Director:
Ron Howard
Starring:
Alden Ehrenreich
Woody Harrelson
Emilia Clarke
Donald Glover
Thandiwe Newton
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

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