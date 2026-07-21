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Elemental
Elemental
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20231h 47m
Comedy, Animation, Romance, Fantasy

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.

Elemental

DETAILS

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.

Duration:
1h 47m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Comedy,
Animation,
Romance,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Peter Sohn
Starring:
Leah Lewis
Mamoudou Athie
Ronnie del Carmen
Shila Ommi
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Catherine O'Hara

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