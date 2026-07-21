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In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.
Elemental
DETAILS
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.
- Duration:
- 1h 47m
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Animation,
- Romance,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Peter Sohn
- Starring:
- Leah Lewis
- Mamoudou Athie
- Ronnie del Carmen
- Shila Ommi
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
- Catherine O'Hara
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