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Set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares these adventures with his friend, Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world below the water’s surface. “Luca” is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.
Luca
DETAILS
Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. “Luca” is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”).
- Duration:
- 1h 41m
- Release Date:
- 2021
- Genre:
- Coming of Age,
- Buddy,
- Animation,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Enrico Casarosa
- Starring:
- Jacob Tremblay
- Jack Dylan Grazer
- Emma Berman
- Maya Rudolph
- Marco Barricelli
- Jim Gaffigan
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