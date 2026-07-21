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Luca
Luca
G
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20211h 41m
Coming of Age, Buddy, Animation, Fantasy

Set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares these adventures with his friend, Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world below the water’s surface. “Luca” is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.

Luca

DETAILS

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. “Luca” is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”).

Duration:
1h 41m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Coming of Age,
Buddy,
Animation,
Fantasy
Rating:
G
Director:
Enrico Casarosa
Starring:
Jacob Tremblay
Jack Dylan Grazer
Emma Berman
Maya Rudolph
Marco Barricelli
Jim Gaffigan

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