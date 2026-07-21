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Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend!
Toy Story 4
DETAILS
Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.
- Duration:
- 1h 49m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Animation
- Rating:
- Director:
- Josh Cooley
- Starring:
- Tom Hanks
- Tim Allen
- Annie Potts
- Tony Hale
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Madeleine McGraw
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