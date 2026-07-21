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Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4
G
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20191h 49m
Action and Adventure, Comedy, Animation

Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend!

Toy Story 4

DETAILS

Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.

Duration:
1h 49m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Animation
Rating:
G
Director:
Josh Cooley
Starring:
Tom Hanks
Tim Allen
Annie Potts
Tony Hale
Keegan-Michael Key
Madeleine McGraw

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