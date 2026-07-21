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The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
DETAILS
The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Jon Favreau
- Starring:
- Pedro Pascal
- Jeremy Allen White
- Brendan Wayne
- Lateef Crowder
- Jonny Coyne
- Martin Scorsese
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