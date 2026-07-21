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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Coming to Disney+ on 2 September 2026

M
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

DETAILS

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Jon Favreau
Starring:
Pedro Pascal
Jeremy Allen White
Brendan Wayne
Lateef Crowder
Jonny Coyne
Martin Scorsese

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