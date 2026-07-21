- GET DISNEY+ ANNUAL
Save 16% with an annual plan**
- GET DISNEY+ MONTHLY
Switch or cancel anytime*
Three mystical guides lead young Meg on an epic journey, “tessering” through time and space to find her father following his mysterious disappearance.
A Wrinkle in Time
DETAILS
After the disappearance of Meg Murry’s scientist father, three celestials—Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who—journey to Earth to help Meg search for him. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination, where they are confronted by an evil force. To make it home, Meg must face the darkness within herself and find the strength to defeat the darkness enveloping the Universe. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 52m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Coming of Age,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Ava DuVernay
- Starring:
- Oprah Winfrey
- Reese Witherspoon
- Mindy Kaling
- Storm Reid
- Levi Miller
- Deric McCabe
You may also like
Choose Your Plan
Switch or cancel* anytime
Premium
Standard
Standard with Ads
Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.