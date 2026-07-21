After the disappearance of Meg Murry’s scientist father, three celestials—Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who—journey to Earth to help Meg search for him. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination, where they are confronted by an evil force. To make it home, Meg must face the darkness within herself and find the strength to defeat the darkness enveloping the Universe. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.