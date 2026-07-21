GET DISNEY+
A Wrinkle in Time
A Wrinkle in Time
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20181h 52m
Action and Adventure, Coming of Age, Fantasy

Three mystical guides lead young Meg on an epic journey, “tessering” through time and space to find her father following his mysterious disappearance.

A Wrinkle in Time

DETAILS

After the disappearance of Meg Murry’s scientist father, three celestials—Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who—journey to Earth to help Meg search for him. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination, where they are confronted by an evil force. To make it home, Meg must face the darkness within herself and find the strength to defeat the darkness enveloping the Universe. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 52m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Coming of Age,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Ava DuVernay
Starring:
Oprah Winfrey
Reese Witherspoon
Mindy Kaling
Storm Reid
Levi Miller
Deric McCabe

You may also like

  • thumbnail - Tomorrowland: A World Beyond
  • thumbnail - Avatar
  • thumbnail - John Carter
  • thumbnail - Tron
  • thumbnail - Tron: Legacy
  • thumbnail - The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
  • thumbnail - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
  • thumbnail - The Haunted Mansion

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.