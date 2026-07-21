- GET DISNEY+ ANNUAL
Save 16% with an annual plan**
- GET DISNEY+ MONTHLY
Switch or cancel anytime*
The legendary hero archaeologist is back in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise: a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
DETAILS
Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Thrust again into a challenge that tests his strength, as well as his patience, Indiana Jones (Ford) risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the device for their own personal gain. With a stellar cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is a nonstop thrill ride! This exciting finale is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 37m
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- James Mangold
- Starring:
- Harrison Ford
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Ethann Isidore
- John Rhys-Davies
- Karen Allen
You may also like
Choose Your Plan
Switch or cancel* anytime
Premium
Standard
Standard with Ads
Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.