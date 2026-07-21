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Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20232h 37m
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

The legendary hero archaeologist is back in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise: a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

DETAILS

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Thrust again into a challenge that tests his strength, as well as his patience, Indiana Jones (Ford) risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the device for their own personal gain. With a stellar cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is a nonstop thrill ride! This exciting finale is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 37m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
James Mangold
Starring:
Harrison Ford
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Mads Mikkelsen
Ethann Isidore
John Rhys-Davies
Karen Allen

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