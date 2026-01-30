The best Christmas movies to watch on Disney+ are the ones you probably know by heart.

Some movies just feel like the holidays, whether you watch them again and again or they’re new to your Watchlist. We’re talking about the ones that stick with you so much (even if you’ve only seen the trailer) that you can quote them on command. We’ve gathered some of the most festive films to stream on Disney+ with classic lines that you’ll be saying out loud in sync with your favourite scenes. Warm up your vocal cords and gather the gang to act along with these Christmas classics, comedies, and family stories. And to make it even more fun, we’re giving you a line to listen for in each film on our list.

Ghosts, Giggles & Good Cheer: The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet's Christmas Carol, Disney

“Light the lamp, not the rat! Light the lamp, not the rat!” - Rizzo the Rat

Sir Michael Caine plays greedy Ebenezer Scrooge, opposite Kermit the Frog (Bob Cratchit), The Great Gonzo (Charles Dickens), Statler and Waldorf (Jacob and Robert Marley), Rizzo the Rat, Miss Piggy, and a chorus of Muppets determined to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

Stream The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+ now

Embodying The Magic Of Belief: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Miracle on 34th Street, 20th Century Studios

“If you can’t believe, if you can’t accept anything on faith, then you’re doomed for a life dominated by doubt.” - Kris Kringle (Santa Claus)

Richard Attenborough’s Kris Kringle brings grace and quiet conviction to a city that isn’t sure what it believes anymore. This version of the film brings 90s charm and is about faith, family, and community. A mother, hopeful daughter, and determined attorney circle a single question: Can belief stand up in a courtroom?

Stream Miracle on 34th Street (1994) on Disney+ now

Last-Minute Gift Shopping Chaos: Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way, 20th Century Studios

“Put that cookie down. Now!” - Howard Langston

Overextended dad Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is on a mission to find the sold-out Turbo Man toy for his son, and his hunt quickly turns into a hilarious nightmarish scramble. This one’s perfect when you’re feeling sentimental but need a laugh. Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Stream Jingle All the Way on Disney+ now

Starring Everyone’s Favourite Mouse: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mikey's Once Upon a Christmas, Disney

“Every year, I always ask for the same thing, and every year, I get it. Your happiness.” - Goofy

An anthology of three warm, joyful stories featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto. Each tale celebrates giving, family, and the little things that make the holiday season memorable.

Stream Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas on Disney+ now

A Twist On The Kringle Family: Noelle

Noelle, Disney

“I’m all earmuffs. Fire away.” - Noelle Kringle

Anna Kendrick stars as Noelle, Kris Kringle’s daughter, who discovers her calling when her brother Nick (Bill Hader) crumbles under the pressure of taking over for their father. She suggests he take a break, but when he doesn’t come back, she tries to find him and save Christmas.

Stream Noelle on Disney+ now

Slapstick Comedy For The Whole Family: Home Alone

Home Alone, Disney

“Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” - Johnny, a character from one of Kevin’s favourite movies.

You know it. You love it. When his family leaves him behind, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defends his home from a pair of bumbling burglars by setting up a series of clever traps and contraptions. It’s funny, heartwarming, and quintessentially Christmas. Disney+ has all the sequels, so have yourself a merry little marathon. Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. And don’t miss Home Alone 2 , Home Alone 3 , Home Alone 4 , Home Alone: The Holiday Heist , and Home Sweet Home Alone .

Stream Home Alone on Disney+ now

A Season-Defining Story: The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause, Disney

“We’re your worst nightmare. Elves with attitude.” - E.L.F.S. Leader

Scott Calvin is a divorced father whose strained relationship with his son, Charlie, begins to mend only after a bizarre twist of fate transforms him into the new Santa. When the current Mr. Clause falls off the roof on Christmas Eve, Scott dons Santa's suit, and he and his son are whisked off to the North Pole. There he meets Bernard, the head elf, who tells him about the Clause, a contract stating that whoever puts on the Santa suit must also take on all the responsibilities that go with the position. Scott isn't too thrilled about his sudden career change. Charlie, however, is overjoyed. Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. When you’ve finished the original, stream The Santa Clause 2 , The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause , and The Santa Clauses .

Stream The Santa Clause on Disney+ now

A Cautionary Tale: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Disney' A Christmas Carol, Disney

“Bah, Humbug!” - Ebenezer Scrooge

Jim Carrey stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in a classic that feels like a necessary watch every year. In the beginning, he’s unpleasant to his nephew (Colin Firth) and underpaid clerk (Gary Oldman), but after visits from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet To Come, Scrooge faces hard truths that challenge his stubbornness. Can he open his heart before it’s too late? This film is a motion-capture animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ novel of the same name. Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Stream Disney’s A Christmas Carol on Disney+ now

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

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