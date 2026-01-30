This ultimate laugh Watchlist spans genre-bending comedy, nostalgic favourites, rom-coms, sitcoms, and more.

Laughter takes on countless shapes and shades. When looking for the best comedy to stream on Hulu or Disney+, every mood calls for something different. Some nights call for sharp humour, others for sweet romance, and sometimes only a quick Super Hero wisecrack is what you need. Discover 12 fantastic comedies, grouped by vibe so it’s easy to find the kind of humour you’re in the mood for. From darkly humorous mysteries to nostalgic family classics, consider this your go-to list for a guaranteed laugh.

Genre-Bending Comedies

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building.

Stream Only Murders in the Building on Disney+ now

Classic & Nostalgic Comedies

Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday, Disney

Dr. Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) have one thing in common: they don’t relate to each other on anything. Not clothes or men or Anna’s passion to be in a rock band. Nothing. Then one Friday night, a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever — Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other’s body. With Tess’s wedding on Saturday, the two must find a way to switch back...and fast. Literally forced to walk in each other’s shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other’s point of view?

Stream Freaky Friday on Disney+ now

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries, Disney

For teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), just surviving each school day is an adventure. But when shocking news about the death of her long-absent father arrives, Mia discovers that he was the prince of Genovia, making her a real-life princess. So begins a comical transformation towards poise and princess-ness, including a media storm, jealous schoolmates and a plot to take over her country.

Stream The Princess Diaries on Disney+ now

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire, 20th Century Studios

After Daniel Hillard, an unemployed actor, loses custody of his three children to his ex-wife, he realises that seeing his kids once a week just isn’t enough. So the crafty thespian dresses as ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, an elderly British nanny with a sharp tongue and an endearing way with children, in order to be close to his kids in this bright, heartwarming comedy.

Stream Mrs. Doubtfire on Disney+ now

Romantic Comedies

27 Dresses

27 Dresses, 20th Century Studios

Katherine Heigl lights up the screen in this charming romantic comedy. Heigl stars as Jane, a romantic, completely selfless woman who’s been a happy, helpful bridesmaid no less than 27 times. But her own fairy-tale wedding seems to be nowhere in sight. Until younger sister Tess captures the heart of Jane’s boss — with whom she’s secretly in love — inspiring Jane to change her ‘always-a-bridesmaid’ destiny.

Stream 27 Dresses on Disney+ now

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You, Disney

On the first day at his new school, Cameron instantly falls for Bianca, the gorgeous girl of his dreams, but she is forbidden from dating until her ill-tempered, completely undatable older sister Kat goes out, too.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+ now

Sitcoms

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary, ABC, Hulu

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less than stellar attitude toward educating children.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Disney+ now

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX, Hulu

Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it’s an art form. FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows The Gang, the owners of the unsuccessful Paddy’s Pub: a group of degenerates that loves nothing more than to scheme, conspire and mostly revel in each other’s misery.

Stream It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Disney+ now

How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother, Hulu

A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realises that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.

Stream How I Met Your Mother on Disney+ now

Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears, ABC, Hulu

Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

Stream Shifting Gears on Disney+ now

Action Comedies

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., Marvel Studios

In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. After acquiring Knowhere from the Collector, we find the Guardians working to repair the extreme damage done by Thanos — determined to make Knowhere a safe haven, not only for themselves, but for all refugees displaced by the harsh universe. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Stream Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+ now

Free Guy

Free Guy, 20th Century Studios

Free City bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), cheerfully survives daily car chases until savvy coder, Millie (Jodie Comer), shows him the truth — he’s a non-player character in her open-world video game. Achieving self-awareness, Guy rewrites his code, flips sandbox chaos into heroic good deeds, and challenges greedy publisher Antwan for the data that built the game. Director Shawn Levy blends meta jokes, high-score action and sweet romance into a celebration of creativity and free will.

Stream Free Guy on Disney+ now

Whether you’re craving a classic sitcom, a bit of comforting nostalgia or a cosmic punchline, this Watchlist covers it all. Each pick is ready to stream, so you can pair an action comedy with a rom-com or settle in for a series that keeps you company all week long. Add your favourites to your Watchlist, then come back whenever you need fresh laughs. More jokes will still be waiting.

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

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