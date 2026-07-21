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Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20232h 32m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” our beloved misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DETAILS

In Marvel Studios' “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. After acquiring Knowhere from the Collector, we find the Guardians working to repair the extreme damage done by Thanos—determined to make Knowhere a safe haven, not only for themselves, but for all refugees displaced by the harsh universe. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 32m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
James Gunn
Starring:
Chris Pratt
Zoe Saldaña
Dave Bautista
Karen Gillan
Pom Klementieff
Vin Diesel

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