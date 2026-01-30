If you’re curious about the Star Wars timeline and chronological watch order, then this is the guide for you

Planning a Star Wars marathon for May the 4th? Reacquainting yourself with the saga before watching The Mandalorian and Grogu movie? There’s no better time to experience the saga in timeline order. Watching in chronological order lets you follow Anakin Skywalker’s rise, Darth Vader’s reign, and the next generation’s fight for the galaxy, far, far away. Our guide is perfect if you’re new to Star Wars or ready for a rewatch.

Official Chronological Order Of Star Wars Movies

Here’s the official chronological order of Star Wars Skywalker Saga movies that are available to stream on Disney+ along with a short list of the Star Wars saga’s main characters and plotlines.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: A New Hope Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

The prequel trilogy takes you back to the years before the original films, following Anakin Skywalker’s early life, his Jedi training, and the choices that pull him toward the Dark Side.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Lucasfilm

The story begins as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi go on a peacekeeping mission to Naboo. After some rather short negotiations with the Trade Federation, they rescue Queen Padmé Amidala from the impending planetary invasion. Finding themselves stranded on the desert planet Tatooine, they discover nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker, a boy who is unusually strong in the Force, as a deadly Sith warrior emerges.

Key Characters In The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Lucasfilm

The Phantom Menace introduces a young Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and an even younger Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and some of the saga’s most iconic characters, including Darth Maul (Ray Park) and Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), are introduced for the first time.

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Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Lucasfilm

After the invasion of Naboo, the Republic is on the brink of civil war as Count Dooku leads a growing Separatist movement. After an assassination attempt on Senator Padmé Amidala, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are assigned to protect her. While Obi-Wan tracks the assassin and uncovers a secret clone army, Anakin grows closer to Padmé despite the rules of the Jedi Order. Their paths collide on Geonosis, where a massive battle between clones and droids kicks off the Clone Wars.

Key Characters In Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Lucasfilm

Hayden Christensen plays a 20-year-old Anakin Skywalker training to be a Jedi under the tutelage of Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor). The legendary Christopher Lee portrays the Separatist leader, Count Dooku, while Temuera Morrison plays the bounty hunter Jango Fett, the template for the clone army.

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Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Lucasfilm

As the Clone Wars reach their breaking point, Chancellor Palpatine is kidnapped during an attack on Coruscant. Anakin and Obi-Wan launch a rescue mission and defeat Count Dooku. As Obi-Wan hunts General Grievous, Anakin is consumed by fear over Padmé’s fate and becomes increasingly vulnerable to Palpatine’s influence. His turn to the Dark Side sets off Order 66 and clears the way for Palpatine to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire.

Key Characters In Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Lucasfilm

Revenge of the Sith centres around Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) fall to the Dark Side as Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) manipulates the heroic Jedi Knight. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), and Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz) also return in key roles.

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Star Wars Anthology Movies

The anthology films expand the Star Wars timeline with standalone stories that connect directly to the larger saga.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm

Set 10 years before A New Hope, Solo: A Star Wars Story follows a young Han Solo as he fights to survive on the fringes of the galaxy. He falls in with criminals, meets Chewbacca, crosses paths with Lando Calrissian, and begins the journey that turns him into the charming smuggler we know.

Key Characters In Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm

Solo introduces a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), as well as Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). We meet Han’s mentor, Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), and former flame Q’ira (Emilia Clarke), who works for Dryden Voss (Paul Bettany), a Crimson Dawn crime boss.

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Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm

As the Empire tightens its grip across the galaxy, the Rebel Alliance uncovers the existence of a devastating new superweapon: The Death Star. When the Rebellion learns of the weapon, they recruit Jyn Erso, whose father helped design it. She joins Cassian Andor and a small team of rebels on a dangerous mission to steal the station’s plans. Their actions spark hope for the rebellion and lead directly into the events of A New Hope.

Key Characters In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) form a crew of rebels, including droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), former Imperial pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), blind warrior Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen), and his ally Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen). Jyn’s father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), is the lead scientist behind the Death Star, while Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) oversees its construction. Forest Whitaker appears as Saw Gerrera.

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Star Wars Original Trilogy

The original trilogy follows Luke Skywalker’s journey from farm boy to Jedi as the Rebel Alliance rises against the Empire.

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: A New Hope, Lucasfilm

Luke Skywalker lives a quiet life on Tatooine when he crosses paths with two droids carrying a message for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Before long, Luke is pulled into the Rebellion, joins Obi-Wan on a mission to help Princess Leia, and teams up with Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Key Characters In A New Hope

Star Wars: A New Hope, Lucasfilm

The first Star Wars movie introduces the heroes that define the original trilogy, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), as well as Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), and the bickering droid duo, R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). A New Hope also introduces Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones), one of cinema’s most iconic villains.

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Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Lucasfilm

A few years after the destruction of the Death Star, the Empire is still hunting the Rebels. After the Battle of Hoth, which forces the Alliance to scatter, Luke heads to Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda. At the same time, Han, Leia, and Chewbacca flee to Cloud City, where Darth Vader sets a trap designed to draw Luke out.

Key Characters In The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Lucasfilm

The Empire Strikes Back first introduces the iconic Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz), the smooth-talking Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), and the enigmatic bounty hunter Boba Fett (voiced by Temuera Morrison) who captures Han Solo. It also marks the first appearance of Ian McDiarmid in the role of Emperor Palpatine.

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Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Lucasfilm

Following the events of The Empire Strikes Back, Luke and Leia must rescue Han Solo from the ruthless crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Once they regroup with the Rebellion, they discover a new Death Star, stationed above the forest moon of Endor. Han and Leia lead the ground mission to bring down the superweapon’s shield, Lando joins the space assault, and Luke confronts Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine in the showdown that decides the fate of the galaxy.

Key Characters In Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Lucasfilm

Return of the Jedi brings the original trilogy’s biggest players together for a final battle against the Empire. Jabba the Hutt and the Ewoks make memorable additions, while Luke, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine drive the film’s emotional and epic climax.

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Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

The sequels follow Rey’s journey as she discovers her connection to the Force and fights with the Resistance against the First Order.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm

Nearly 30 years after the destruction of the second Death Star, the First Order has risen to power and threatens the galaxy. General Leia Organa leads the Resistance, and Luke Skywalker has vanished. On Jakku, a scavenger named Rey meets BB-8 and soon crosses paths with Finn, a stormtrooper who abandoned the First Order. Their journey brings them to Han Solo and Chewbacca, and together they work to return BB-8 and a map to Luke Skywalker to the Resistance before the galaxy slips further into war.

Key Characters In The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm

The Force Awakens introduces Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Peter Mayhew return to their roles as Han Solo, Leia, and Chewbacca. Mark Hamill also makes a brief appearance as Luke Skywalker.

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Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm

In the direct aftermath of The Force Awakens, the First Order strikes back at the Resistance, forcing them to flee from their base and pursuing them relentlessly through space. Rey finds Luke on Ahch-To and begins training with him, while Finn and mechanic Rose Rico head to Canto Bight in search of help. As the First Order continues its pursuit, the Resistance exhausts all options, and the heroes unite for a last stand on the salt planet, Crait.

Key Characters In The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill returns to the role of Luke Skywalker. The Last Jedi also features newcomers Rose Tico (Kelly Marie-Tran), Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), and DJ (Benicio Del Toro).

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Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm

A year after the Battle of Crait, Rey, Finn, and Poe lead the remnants of the Resistance against the First Order. Kylo Ren is now Supreme Leader, but a new threat emerges when Emperor Palpatine returns. As the Resistance races to stop him, Rey faces difficult truths about her past and faces one final test.

Key Characters In The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm

The Rise of Skywalker reunites Rey, Finn, and Poe as they reunite for one final mission against the First Order. Billy Dee Williams is back as Lando Calrissian, and Ian McDiarmid returns as the Sith Lord, Emperor Palpatine.

Stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ now

Star Wars Movies FAQs

How many live-action Star Wars movies are there?

There are currently 11 Star Wars movies in total, but that rises to 12 if we include Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu which arrives in Australian cinemas May 21, 2026.

What is The Skywalker Saga ?

The Skywalker Saga refers to the nine Star Wars movies and encompasses all three trilogies: the prequel trilogy (Episodes I – III), the original trilogy (Episodes IV – VI), and the sequel trilogy (Episodes VII – IX).

What’s the release order of the Star Wars movies?

The original trilogy was released first, followed by the prequel trilogy, then the sequel trilogy and anthology films.

Where does The Mandalorian and Grogu fit in the timeline?

The movie is set after the events of the original trilogy, but before the sequel trilogy. For more on the upcoming movie, check out our guide to The Mandalorian and Grogu .

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

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