Coco won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song and received worldwide acclaim. Here are some fun facts about the movie.

To celebrate the release we’ve put together a list of fun facts about the animated film:

1. There are bone-shaped paving stones in the streets of The Land of the Dead

Keep an eye out to see if you can spot them while you watch the movie.

2. Marigolds are the only living plants in The Land of the Dead

Filmmakers learned during their research trips to Mexico that the color and aroma of marigold petals are believed to help guide the spirit of a family’s loved one home during Día de Muertos.

3. Miguel’s loyal canine companion Dante is a Xolo dog—short for Xoloitzcuintli—the national dog of Mexico

Nearly hairless, Xolo’s also often have missing teeth and for that reason their tongue naturally hangs out. Filmmakers invited local Xolo dogs to Pixar so artists could interact with the lovable dogs and study their anatomy.

4. All of the guitar playing in Coco is technically accurate.

Filmmakers videotaped musicians playing each song and strapped video cameras to their guitars to give animators reference footage.

5. Additional facial rigs were added to Ernesto de la Cruz

Thanks to this technology, it enhanced his Adam’s apple, throat and cheek vibrations when he sings.

6. More than 500 pieces of clothing were made to dress the crowd characters

From the residents of Santa Cecilia to the skeleton attendees of Ernesto de la Cruz’s party in The Land of the Dead— artists shaded, shaped and combined the 500 individual pieces in a variety of ways to outfit thousands of crowd characters.

7. The cleft on Ernesto de la Cruz's chin is visible in both the living and dead versions of the character.

He also sports a pencil-thin mustache, which was common in the era Ernesto was alive in.

Stream Disney Pixar’s Coco on Disney+.

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication

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