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Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20192h 7m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger!

Captain Marvel

DETAILS

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger!



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 7m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Anna Boden
Ryan Fleck
Starring:
Brie Larson
Samuel L. Jackson
Ben Mendelsohn
Djimon Hounsou
Lee Pace
Lashana Lynch

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