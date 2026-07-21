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Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger!
Captain Marvel
DETAILS
Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger!
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 7m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Anna Boden
- Ryan Fleck
- Starring:
- Brie Larson
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Ben Mendelsohn
- Djimon Hounsou
- Lee Pace
- Lashana Lynch
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