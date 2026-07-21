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The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga that became a critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon, this dramatic showdown pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and fractured their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. But they must come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
DETAILS
The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga that became a critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon, this dramatic showdown pits the Avengers against the universe’s most powerful villain, Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and fractured their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. But they must come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back. Featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana and Evangeline Lilly, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 3h 5m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Anthony Russo
- Joe Russo
- Starring:
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Chris Evans
- Mark Ruffalo
- Chris Hemsworth
- Scarlett Johansson
- Jeremy Renner
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