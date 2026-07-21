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The Marvels
The Marvels
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20231h 46m
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel’s powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels

DETAILS

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 46m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Nia DaCosta
Starring:
Brie Larson
Teyonah Parris
Iman Vellani
Samuel L. Jackson
Zawe Ashton
Seo-Jun Park

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