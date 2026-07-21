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Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew including a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures.
Strange World
DETAILS
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer “Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”).
- Duration:
- 1h 47m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Animation,
- Science Fiction,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Don Hall
- Qui Nguyen
- Starring:
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Dennis Quaid
- Jaboukie Young-White
- Gabrielle Union
- Lucy Liu
- Legend
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