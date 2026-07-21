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Ralph Breaks the Internet
Ralph Breaks the Internet
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20182h 2m
Action and Adventure, Comedy, Animation

In Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet Ralph and Vanellope risk it all by traveling to the world wide web—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

DETAILS

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes the action-packed adventure Ralph Breaks the Internet. Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a part to save her game, Sugar Rush. They’re in way over their heads, so they must rely on the citizens of the internet—including Yesss, the head algorithm and heart and soul of the trend-making site BuzzzTube, and Shank, a tough-as-nails driver from the gritty online auto-racing game Slaughter Race—to help them navigate their way. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 2m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Animation
Rating:
PG
Director:
Rich Moore
Phil Johnston
Starring:
John C. Reilly
Sarah Silverman
Gal Gadot
Jane Lynch
Jack McBrayer
Alan Tudyk

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