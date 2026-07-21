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Encanto
Encanto
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20211h 54m
Animation, Musicals, Fantasy

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto," featuring all-new songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the Colombian mountains. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary family member, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Encanto

DETAILS

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.



The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”) and Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. “Encanto” features original songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”); Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”) composed the original score.

Duration:
1h 54m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Animation,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Jared Bush
Byron Howard
Starring:
Stephanie Beatriz
María Cecilia Botero
John Leguizamo
Mauro Castillo
Jessica Darrow
Angie Cepeda

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