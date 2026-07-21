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In STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
DETAILS
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 23m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- J.J. Abrams
- Starring:
- Carrie Fisher
- Mark Hamill
- Adam Driver
- Daisy Ridley
- John Boyega
- Oscar Isaac
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