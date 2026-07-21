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Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20192h 23m
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

In STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)

DETAILS

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 23m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
J.J. Abrams
Starring:
Carrie Fisher
Mark Hamill
Adam Driver
Daisy Ridley
John Boyega
Oscar Isaac

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